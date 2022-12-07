VIDEO: TubaChristmas Returns

TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina this weekend, The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event Saturday at the Central Mall.

According to KWU, Dr. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning at KWU. The group will then play at Central Mall at 12:30 p.m. Area tuba and euphonium players are encouraged to attend and perform.

Registration and rehearsal will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Music department’s suite in Pioneer Hall, which is located on the building’s bottom floor. Cost for participants is $10 and includes this year’s TubaChristmas button.

“TubaChristmas” is a worldwide celebration of tuba and euphonium players that began in 1974 to celebrate famed tuba instructor William Bell. Musicians in Salina began participating for the first time in 2010.

The carols are specifically arranged for tubas and euphoniums.

More information about “TubaChristmas” can be found at http://www.tubachristmas.com.

Last year, the Salina “TubaChristmas” ensemble was comprised of 28 area musicians, traveling as far away from the south as Augusta, as far north as Concordia, as far west as Hays, and as far east as Junction City.

The musicians were as young as high school students, and as old as retirees. Among them were a couple of friends who went to college at Fort Hays State University 40 years ago and were playing together for the first time since college.

Video of the 2021 Salina TubaChristmas performance.