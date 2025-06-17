VIDEO: Troopers Graduate Salina Academy

Nearly two-dozen recruits had their badges pinned on Tuesday afternoon in Salina and officially became Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The new troopers are part of KHP Recruit Classes #71 and #72, the latest graduates from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina.

Class 71 completed 24 weeks of intensive training. They will now report to their duty station to receive addition field training.

Class 72 is comprised of experienced certified law enforcment officers who underwent 13 weeks of training. These troopers have completed their field training.

The featured speaker was Kansas State University Basketball Coach Jerome Tang. He told the graduates they are not joining the highway patrol, they are the highway patrol. He commended them for pledging to dedicate to live their lives with integrity, honor, and grit. He said that as the new troopers as they take care of the vulnerable they will see the best in people, and the worst. Tang also thanked the families. He concluded by telling the new troopers to “never forget why you chose this path, and never forget those you serve”.

The highlight of the day was the officers taking their oath, and then each having their new badge pinned on by a chosen loved one.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina is a facility where new Kansas State Troopers receive their initial training, providing them with both basic and advanced law enforcement skills. The academy, located at the former Marymount College campus, also hosts other law enforcement training programs and events, including the American Legion’s Cadet Law program.