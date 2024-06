A half-dozen Kansas Highway Patrol recruits had their badges pinned on Tuesday afternoon in Salina and officially became Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The six new officers were part of KHP Recruit Class #68, the latest graduates from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was among those who spoke

The highlight of the day was the officers taking their oath, and then each having their new badge pinned on by a chosen loved one.