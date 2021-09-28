Salina, KS

VIDEO: Trains Cars Derail Near Herington

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2021

There were no injuries when nearly a half-dozen train cars slid off railroad tracks in Dickinson County.

Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith tells KSAL News the incident happened when a train derailed on Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Herington late Sunday morning.

According to Smith, five grain cars carrying wheat left the tracks. One went off a bridge at K-4 Highway and missed the highway by about 40 feet.

Smith says about 100 yards of rail were damaged.

There were no injuries in the incident.

 

 

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Video / Photos courtesy Chancy Smith / Dickinson County Emergency Management

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

