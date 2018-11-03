Salina, KS

VIDEO: Tow Truck Procession in Memory of Salina Man

Todd Pittenger November 3, 2018

Dozens of tow trucks from across Kansas gathered in Salina Saturday morning to pay tribute to a colleague who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

Late Tuesday afternoon 32-year-old Jacob “Jake” Palmer was driving a 2014 Western Star Wrecker.  The wrecker rolled into a ditch along the southbound lanes of the Kansas Turnpike in Sumner County.

A memorial service was held for Palmer, a 2004 graduate of Bennington High School, Saturday morning in Salina.

Prior to the service dozens of tow trucks, all shapes and sizes, gathered at the 24/7 Travel Center just north of I-70 to honor Palmer, who was a driver for Palmer Towing & Recovery in Salina, in a most appropriate e way.

All of the trucks, escorted by Salina Police, drove through Salina with their emergency lights on. The procession ended at a memorial service at the First Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials for Palmer are to the Salina Animal Shelter, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.

A moving tribute this morning to Jacob " Jake" Palmer. The tow truck driver from Salina was killed when his truck crashed on the Kansas Turnpike earlier this week.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Saturday, November 3, 2018

