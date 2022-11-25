VIDEO: Third Helping of Drive Thru Thanksgiving

For the third year in a row, things on Thanksgiving day in Salina were the same but different.

The Salina Salvation Army, partnering with Applebee’s, the GL Huyett company of Minneapolis, the Salina Country Club and a dedicated group of about 25 volunteers again provided a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner.

Just like the last couple of years, the agency provided the meal as a drive thru carryout from its facility in north Salina.

A long line of vehicles stretched for several blocks, each slowly driving by and receiving up to four meals which included turkey with all the trimmings and pie for dessert. New this year was also a special dessert prepared by Applebee’s and chips courtesy of Frito Lay.

With the event scheduled to begin at noon, a long line vehicles lined up early. The first vehicle was in line at 9 AM.

Right at noon Captain Patricia Salas and Lieutenant Luke Hursh opened things up.

Lt. Hursh told KSAL News they had enough turkey for 1,000 meals, and if the turkey ran out they also had ham available.

The community-wide event attracted a very wide range of people, including some homeless who walked thru. Volunteers also delivered 157 meals, up from 128 last year.

The Salina Salvation Army has now been providing a free Thanksgiving meal for the community for over two decades.