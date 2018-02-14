VIDEO: The Right Mann For Lt. Governor

Tracey is the Mann for the job. Salina businessman Tracey Mann is moving his office from Salina to Topeka to be the 50th Lt. Governor of Kansas.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer and Mann were in Salina on Wednesday morning prior to Mann officially being sworn into office. The duo spoke in front of group of family, friends, well-wishers, and students at the City Teen Center in Downtown Salina.

The Governor told KSAL News that he has known Mann for a long time. As he looked at potential Lt. Governor candidates, it quickly became apparent that Mann was the right person for the job.

Mann previously unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in 2010 as a Republican against Tim Huelskamp among others. He told KSAL News that there are several reasons why he decided to get back into politics.

Mann said that though his new office might be in Topeka, he has no plans to relocate his family permanently to the Capitol City.

Governor Colyer said that Salina is the perfect place to be for a person who will travel all around the state on a consistent basis.

Following stops with the Governor in Kansas City, Salina, and Wichita, Tracy Mann will end the day in Topeka being sworn in as the 50th Lt. Governor in the history of Kansas.