VIDEO: Thanksgiving Dinner To Go

Things were the same, but different in Salina on Thanksgiving day.

The Salina Salvation Army, partnering with Applebee’s, the GL Huyett company of Minneapolis, and a dedicated group of volunteers again provided a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner.

Because of COVID-19, a sit-down meal at Applebee’s couldn’t be held. The agency adapted, though, and still provided the meal as a drive thru carryout from its facility in north Salina.

A long line of vehicles stretched for several blocks, each slowly driving by and receiving up to four meals which included turkey with all the trimmings and pie for dessert.

Captain Lynn Lopez from the Salvation Army told KSAL News they had enough food for 1,000 to go meals. Along with the to go meals, volunteers delivered an additional 180 meals, the most ever.

The community-wide event attracted a very wide range of people, including some homeless who walked thru.

The Salina Salvation Army has now been providing a free Thanksgiving meal for the community for over two decades.