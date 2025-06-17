VIDEO: Supporting the Roboyotes

A Salina high school robotics got a little support from a Salina business Tuesday afternoon, in the form of a $1,000 donation.

Clearwave Fiber hosted an event on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University which included a robotics presentation, and a check presentation. KWU sponsors the Roboyotes, a high school robotics team.

Clearwave Senior Vice President of Marketing Shelly Hallier tells KSAL News the company believes in supporting communities it serves.

The Roboyotes are mentored by the MECHACOYOTES, the robotics team at Kansas Wesleyan. Roboyotes is open to any high school student in the area. The team’s mission is to provide members the chance to grow as leaders, learners, and innovators, while also promoting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).