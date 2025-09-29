VIDEO: Supporting Kids, Families Fighting Cancer

Supporters of the Love, Chloe Foundation gathered Sunday afternoon for the third of three events which are tied together to raise funds for the organization’s mission of helping children who are fighting cancer, and their families.

A Salina Firetruck reached its apparatus high over a putting green at the Salina Municipal Golf Course, and a couple of firefighters dropped over 600 “Golfballs From Heaven”. The ball that ended up closest to the hole won $1,500 for the person who sponsored it, who turned out to be the mom of one of the cancer families the organization has helped.

The “Golfballs From Heaven” was the third and final event of the organization’s single largest fundraising effort of the year. A golf tournament a couple of weeks ago was sold out.

In between the two golf events, a gala event was held Saturday night. The gala included a meal and speakers, a silent and live auction, and other opportunities to support the organization.

Love Chole President / Founder Heidi Feyerherm-Smith told KSAL News they were still calculating the total amount raised from the three events, but it was going to exceed $180,000. She had hoped to raise $150,000.

The Love, Chloe Foundation is named after Feyerherm-Smith’s daughter, who passed away in October 2007 from DIPG, a terminal cancer of the brain stem. The organization is an incredible resource for Kansas families facing childhood cancer.

Through their Monkey in My Chair program, the organization offers essential support to children and families across the United States, helping to maintain school connections for kids who are away due to treatment.

In addition to these kits, Love, Chloe provides financial grants of up to $1,500, gas cards valued at $250, and Warrior Wagons. These wagons are packed with a variety of travel-friendly necessities and comfort items, including snacks, activities, blankets, toys, and restaurant gift cards. Each wagon, worth around $1,500, also includes a $500 VISA gift card for parents, ensuring they have some financial relief during this challenging time. Once emptied, the wagons can be repurposed for transporting luggage or even the child to and from the hospital, adding a practical benefit to their support.