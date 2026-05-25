🎥 Mall Recovery Efforts Continue

It’s been a month since a hailstorm pounded the Salina area. Recovery continues for some, including the Central Mall.

According to the Mall’s latest update, there is still no set timeline for when the facility will reopen to the public.

The following businesses remain open regular hours:

Several businesses have indicated they will not return, including the AMC Theatres and Books A Million. The Mall has contacted three other theatre groups, and indicated all three have interest in the Salina market.

The fate of other businesses is still unknown.

Additional storms which followed the initial hail storm on April 27th have complicated cleanup efforts, and further impacted portions of the interior and ongoing recovery efforts. Management says roofing contractors continue to work daily on the installation of a new roof over the property. With more than 200,000 square feet of roofing area, the project requires significant time and coordination to complete properly.

Mall ownership and contractors remain committed to restoring the property safely and efficiently.

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