VIDEO: Supporters Rallying Around Embattled Animal Services Manager

While an adoption event was winding down inside the Salina Animal Shelter early Saturday afternoon, supporters gathered outside in support of embattled manager Vanessa Cowie.

Earlier this week Cowie was abruptly placed on paid administrative leave and suspended from all of her duties, pending a hearing with Interim Salina City Manager Mike Schrage which could end with her being fired.

About 30 people gathered to show support. Most are planning to gather again on Monday prior to the Salina City Commission meeting, and then speak in support ofÂ Cowie during the meeting.

They plan to gather at 3:30, standing outside holding signs, before then going in to attend the meeting.

Friends of the Animal Shelter volunteer Maggie Gillam told KSAL News there are several ways to show support for Cowie.

They encourage anyone else in the public who supports Cowie to make a sign and join them.

The city says it cannot on Cowie’s suspension, citing personnel issues.

The rally came at the tail-end of a highly successful “Clear the Shelters” adoption event. The shelter told KSAL News every dog was adopted, as was nearly every cat. Only about a half-dozen cats remained by mid-afternoon.