Police Investigate Company Vehicle Burglary.

Police responded to a vehicle burglary off of the 1300 block of Quincy Street yesterday afternoon.

According to Captain Jim Feldman, Police responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that occurred possibly between May 3rd at 6:00 pm and May 6th at 6:30 am.

The vehicle that was stolen from was a white 2015 Ford Transit Van belonging to Berry Materials. Inside was over $2000 worth of tools and materials that were stolen. Including an electric ratchet, screwdriver sets, and other tools.

The side window of the vehicle was broken into in order to gain access to the inside which resulted in an additional $300 in damage.

If you have any additional information on this case. Please contact authorities.