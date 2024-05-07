New Chapter for Salina Housing Begins Tomorrow

The finish line for the funding and vision of a new multi-family housing development will transform on Wednesday – into the starting line for the construction of much needed housing options in Salina.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 8am for the new housing complex situated at the intersection of Magnolia and Interstate 135 in south Salina.

State Senator J.R. Claeys joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a host of topics including the backstory of funding for the project.

The City of Salina was awarded $25 million dollars in state funding to help accommodate housing expansion needed for the exceptional number of new employees expected in Salina due to the robust economic development in the community.

Phase one will offer 254 modern apartments, featuring spacious floor plans, basketball court, children’s playground, pickleball court, BBQ grilling area, clubhouse and in-unit laundry.

Construction of the first phase is expected to be completed in early 2026.