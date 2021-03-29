VIDEO: Students Win Video Competition

A video created by a group of Salina students is being used by the United States Army om multiple social media platforms across the state.

According to USD 305, students at South High School in Craig Bagley’s business class put their skills to the test and created a winning video advertisement for the Salina Army Recruiting Station.

Sergeant Leopoldo Delgado, U.S. Army Recruiter in Salina, brought the idea to Central and South high schools. He asked students to base their advertisement message on the phrase, “I played soldier as a kid.” Students developed a story using their imaginations and choosing the audio and video components.

Bagley explained, “Both A and B scheduled students had the extra challenge of working together without being able to be in the classroom at the same time. They were able to overcome this by posting their work on Google Classroom. The students would then relay their feedback and the project steadily improved over the course of the two weeks they worked on it. I was very proud of the final cut we delivered to the Salina Army Recruiting Station.”

Students from both Central and South high schools participated in the challenge that encouraged fun and built class cohesiveness. The project was a fun way for students to express themselves and their artistic vision.

The South High School ad creators enjoyed a pizza party provided by the Salina Army Recruiting Station. Their ad will be posted on social media platforms throughout Kansas, including:

Facebook: Army Salina Recruiting Office, KS; Army Kansas City Recruiting Battalion; Leopoldo Delgado

Instagram: goarmykansascity, 4g6sarmy, sgt_delgado431

Twitter: @goarmykc

YouTube: @goarmykansascity

LinkedIn: GoArmy Kansas City

Left to Right: Army Sgt. Delgado, Recruiter; Taydan Hanson, grade 12; Terran Galloway, grade 12; Victoria Molina, grade 11; Ethen Lainer, grade 11; Craig Bagley, Business Instructor (courtesy photo)