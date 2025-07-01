VIDEO: Showing Respect to a Fallen Deputy

Kansans turned out along 236 miles of lonely roads and highways Tuesday afternoon to honor a fallen sheriff deputy who was making his final trip home.

Phillips County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Gaede was shot and killed Friday night while responding to a fireworks call in Phillipsburg.

Gaede was escorted back home to Phillipsburg from a forensic science center in Wichita on Tuesday afternoon. The escort had multiple law enforcement vehicles including motorcycles, cars, SUVs, and a helicopter from the Kansas Highway Patrol and other agencies.

Along the way first responders, including law enforcment and firefighters, gathered on overpasses, medians, and exit ramps, and saluted as the procession passed.

Citizens gathered as well, on overpasses and sideroads to show their respect. On-coming traffic came to a stop as the procession approached.

Salina Firefighters and Police Officers gathered on the Crawford Street Overpass. They displayed a large flag, and saluted. Citizens gathered on the Magnolia Street Overpass, on exit ramps, and on side roads, some of them holding flags, to salute the fallen officer.

The final destination is the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel in Phillipsburg.

Top Photo by Tanner Colvin: Deputy Brandon Gaede passes under the Crawford Street as Salina Fire Fighters Salute