VIDEO: Severe Weather Rolls Across Area

Severe storms rapidly developed Wednesday evening in some parts of Central Kansas, including in the Salina area.

The city of Salina received heavy rain, and small hail, generally up to the size of dimes and pennies.

Much larger hail fell just west, and south of Salina. South of the Salina Regional Airport hail covered the ground. Spotters reported hail up the size of ping pong balls in Assaria. Hail up to the size of baseballs was reported in the Mentor area, 1/2 mile South of Highway 40 on Hohneck Road.

As the storms moved south into McPherson County, they continued to drop large hail.

The heavy rain did cause some localized street flooding in Salina, but nothing significant or widespread.

Photo via Stephanie Deshotel