Video Series Shares Wheat Stories of Stewardship

Launched on January 10th a new video series features U.S. farmers explaining how they responsibly manage the land and natural resources entrusted to their care. “Stories of Stewardship” was produced by U.S. Wheat Associates, the industry’s export market development organization. Each episode focuses on how wheat producers help feed the world while acting as stewards of soil, water and the environment.

“Consumers around the world want to know how their food is grown and U.S. wheat is definitely a food ingredient,” said USW Vice President of Communications Steve Mercer. “Here at home, we know U.S. farmers work every day to nourish and improve the land and produce a sustainable source of high-quality wheat. The purpose of the ‘Stories of Stewardship’ series is to share this information with international buyers, millers, wheat food processors, and consumers who value the quality and reliability of U.S. wheat.”

According to the Kansas Wheat Commission, the video series was developed to share the impressive stories of stewardship across the different U.S. wheat production regions. The six-episode series features five wheat farmers in five states. Each episode provides a look into how the concept of stewardship is deeply ingrained in farmers who feel responsible for continually nourishing and improving their land to contribute to a sustainable source of high-quality wheat for the world.

Episode 1 focuses on the variety of sustainable practices applied by these families to produce different classes of wheat across the wide range of growing conditions in the United States. In the episode, the producers discuss their shared commitment to farm in ways that sustain economic viability for the next generation while producing safe, wholesome wheat for the world — all while ensuring the land is passed on in better condition than when they started farming it.

The series is part of USW’s larger efforts to communicate how wheat farmers are committed to adapting to challenges while making choices that are best for the environment and their individual farms. Just as each U.S. production region is different and faces unique challenges, the concept of stewardship and sustainability has as many meanings as there are stakeholders. The USDA defines sustainable agriculture as “farming in such a way to protect the environment, aid and expand natural resources and to make the best use of nonrenewable resources.”

Farmers representing all six classes of U.S. wheat agree and would expand upon that agronomic definition to include “farming in a way that sustains the economic viability of their family’s operation to produce safe, wholesome wheat for the world, while ensuring the land is passed on in better condition for the next generation.”

In addition to the video series, USW has gathered resources for global wheat buyers, flour millers, bakers and wheat food processors to promote a deeper understanding of how U.S. wheat farmers produce more and better-quality wheat while using methods that are better for a shared planet.

You can watch episodes 1 and 2 of “Stories of Stewardship” now and learn more about the series and wheat farmers’ role as stewards of the land at https://www.uswheat.org/stories-of-stewardship. Future episodes will be released on February 7, February 21, March 6 and March 20.