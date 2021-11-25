Salina, KS

VIDEO: Second Helping of Drive Thru Thanksgiving

Todd PittengerNovember 25, 2021

For the second year in a row, things on Thanksgiving day in Salina were the same but different.

The Salina Salvation Army, partnering with Applebee’s, the GL Huyett company of Minneapolis, the Salina Country Club  and a dedicated group of volunteers again provided a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner.

Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, a sit-down meal at Applebee’s wasn’t held. Just like last year the agency adapted, though, and still provided the meal as a drive thru carryout from its facility in north Salina.

A long line of vehicles stretched for several blocks, each slowly driving by and receiving up to four meals which included turkey with all the trimmings and pie for dessert.

Though it wasn’t scheduled to begin until noon, with a long line of cars waiting and the food ready to go, Captain Patricia Salas started serving about 15 minutes early. As she handed out meals, Lt.  Lieutenant Luke Hursh provided entertainment, performing seasonal songs.

The community-wide event attracted a very wide range of people, including some homeless who walked thru.

The Salina Salvation Army has now been providing a free Thanksgiving meal for the community for over two decades.  

 

