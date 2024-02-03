VIDEO: School Safety Video Launches

Salina USD 305 Public Schools have unveiled a new school safety video.

According to the district, the video highlights recent developments in its ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure learning environment. These changes reflect the invaluable feedback received from the community.

The school safety video showcases the expansion of playground fencing across the district to provide a more controlled area for students during recess. Additionally, the video introduces the latest addition to the team: Campus Supervisors. These roles have been established at all middle and high schools, providing an extra layer of security and supervision during school hours.

This initiative is a direct response to community feedback, as a part of a commitment to engaging with its community in a collaborative pursuit of student safety.

“The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority at Salina Public Schools,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “We value our community’s feedback, and see it as an opportunity to learn, adapt, and improve. Thank you for trusting us with your children’s education and safety.”

