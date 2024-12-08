VIDEO: Santa Headlines “Candy Canes and Airplanes”

A holly jolly day of activities, fun and snacks were everywhere inside a hangar at the Salina Regional Airport.

Kansas State University Salina, in partnership with Salina Airport Authority, launched their annual “Candy Canes and Airplanes” event on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. Programming Board Chair/head organizer and student at K-State Salina, Chad Fridley tells KSAL News the event started back in 2008 for students to showcase their passion, work and inspire kids in the community. ”

“We always hope to inspire kids and give them a drive to strive for a career of their own” said Findley.

There were various tables, games and airplane simulators set up by the students. Student government and clubs come together to initiate the event at Hangar 509 in the airport. K-State Salina Social Work Instructor Deb Marseline said the clubs and organizations in attendance were:

Social work

Women in aviation

Robotics

Skateboarding

Board gaming

“This is great chance to give back to the community and it brings everybody together to have a great time” said Marseline.

Candy Canes and Airplanes was entry-free but donations were welcomed. Donations would be committed to the student organizations and clubs at K-State Salina.