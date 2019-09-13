VIDEO: Santa Fe is Back Open

Friday was a big day in Downtown Salina. Late in the afternoon, Santa Fe was opened back up. There is still work to be done, but traffic is flowing again.

According to the City of Salina Smoky Hill Construction opened southbound Santa Fe Avenue to thru traffic. Iron Avenue remains closed west of Santa Fe Avenue to 7th Street.

UMB Bank drive-thru customers will be able to exit the drive-thru westbound onto 7th

All businesses on Iron Avenue in this work area will have access to their doors with parking in the back along 7th

Plenty of downtown parking exists in the public parking lots and along 5th Street and 7th Street.

Iron Avenue is expected to be completed in two more weeks, dependent upon weather.

The Santa Fe project completion date is November 15th.