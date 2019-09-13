Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 64 °

VIDEO: Santa Fe is Back Open

Todd PittengerSeptember 13, 2019

Friday was a big day in Downtown Salina. Late in the afternoon, Santa Fe was opened back up. There is still work to be done, but traffic is flowing again.

According to the City of Salina Smoky Hill Construction opened southbound Santa Fe Avenue to thru traffic. Iron Avenue remains closed west of Santa Fe Avenue to 7th Street.

  • UMB Bank drive-thru customers will be able to exit the drive-thru westbound onto 7th
  • All businesses on Iron Avenue in this work area will have access to their doors with parking in the back along 7th

Plenty of downtown parking exists in the public parking lots and along 5th Street and 7th Street.

Iron Avenue is expected to be completed in two more weeks, dependent upon weather.

The Santa Fe project completion date is November 15th.

 

Big day in Downtown Salina. Santa Fe is back open, in both directions! There is still work to be done, but traffic is flowing again.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Friday, September 13, 2019

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

99 Year Anniversary of Infamous Ele...

Friday is the 99 year anniversary of one of the more infamous events in the history of Salina. I...

September 13, 2019 Comments

VIDEO: Santa Fe is Back Open

Top News

September 13, 2019

New Lead in Check Stealing Scam

Kansas News

September 13, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/14

Sports News

September 13, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Lead in Check Stealin...
September 13, 2019Comments
Car Thief’s Rapid Arrest
September 13, 2019Comments
Nine Most Wanted Arrests
September 13, 2019Comments
Remains Of Kansas Sailor ...
September 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH