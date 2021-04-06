Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Overcast and Windy

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 46 °

VIDEO: Saline County to End Mask Ordinance

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2021

Saline County will end its mask ordinance in a week, on Tuesday of next week. County Commissioners voted 3 -2 Tuesday morning to end the ordinance.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller told commissioners the county has recorded 17 new COVID cases in the month of April, and no deaths. He said there are currently 37 active cases. Salina Regional Health Center has two COVID patients being treated. Tiller recommends that 70 percent of the adult population be vaccinated, which has not yet happened, before lifting the mask ordinance.

While the commission is lifting the mandate, they are still strongly recommending wearing masks and social distancing.

While there will be no county mask ordinance in a week, the City of Salina still has an ordinance and individual businesses and organizations can enforce their own policy should they choose to do so.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

KDA to Host Webinar On H-2A Agricul...

The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a free informational webinar focused on updates to th...

April 6, 2021 Comments

Web-Based Driver’s License Ex...

Kansas News

April 6, 2021

VIDEO: Saline County to End Mask Or...

COVID-19 Top News

April 6, 2021

Fighting For Vets

Top News

April 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Web-Based Driver’s ...
April 6, 2021Comments
Poetry In Motion In Linds...
April 6, 2021Comments
Police Investigating Arso...
April 6, 2021Comments
D-Day Symposium Call for ...
April 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices