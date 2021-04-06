VIDEO: Saline County to End Mask Ordinance

Saline County will end its mask ordinance in a week, on Tuesday of next week. County Commissioners voted 3 -2 Tuesday morning to end the ordinance.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller told commissioners the county has recorded 17 new COVID cases in the month of April, and no deaths. He said there are currently 37 active cases. Salina Regional Health Center has two COVID patients being treated. Tiller recommends that 70 percent of the adult population be vaccinated, which has not yet happened, before lifting the mask ordinance.

While the commission is lifting the mandate, they are still strongly recommending wearing masks and social distancing.

While there will be no county mask ordinance in a week, the City of Salina still has an ordinance and individual businesses and organizations can enforce their own policy should they choose to do so.