VIDEO: Salina Woman Wins “Santa’s Stash”

A Salina woman is taking home “Santa’s Stash”.

Tammie Tracy was among 18 finalists who qualified to be a part of the grand finale of Rocking M Media’s “Santa’s Stash” event on Saturday.

“Santa’s Stash” was a locked box full of cash. The box was on display at various locations around the area. At each location, guesses of how much money is in the box were taken. The closest guess at each location became a finalist.

At the event Saturday, each finalist had the opportunity to change their guess. Fortunately for Tracy, she changed her guess. She changed her original guess to a new guess of $3,762.49.

Her new guess was the actual amount of cash in the box, $3,762.49.

Tracy, who fought back tears when she realized she was going to win, is not stranger to the “Santa’s Stash” promotion. She has been a finalist before, and several years ago she was a co-winner, splitting the cash with another contestant who had the exact same guess as hers.

Major sponsors of “Santa’s Stash” included the Salina Central Mall, First Bank Kansas, and the Rocking M Media Salina group of radio stations.