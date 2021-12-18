VIDEO: Salina Woman Wins Santa’s Stash

A Salina woman is taking home “Santa’s Stash”.

Janie Morris was among a group of finalists who qualified to be a part of the grand finale of Meridian Media’s “Santa’s Stash” event on Saturday.

“Santa’s Stash” was a locked box full of cash. The box was on display at various locations around the area. At each location, guesses of how much money is in the box were taken. The closest guess at each location became a finalist.

At the final event Saturday at the Smoky Hill Museum, each finalist had the opportunity to change their guess. Fortunately for Morris, she did not change her guess.

Morris’s guess of $2,491.63 was just 55 cents off the actual amount of $2,491.08 which was in the box.

Morris says says going to spend a little bit of her winnings, save a little, and maybe donate a little to charity.

Major sponsors of “Santa’s Stash” included the Smoky Hill Museum, First Bank Kansas, and the Meridian Media Salina group of radio stations.