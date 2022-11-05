VIDEO: Runners, Volunteers Make Salina Crossroads Marathon Successful

Over 800 runners from 30 states combined with over 125 volunteers combined to make the inaugural Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays a big success.

The event kicked off at 7:55a.m. with an epic electric guitar performance of the National Anthem by Howard Mahan. The marathon, half marathon, and team relays got underway at 8:00a.m. followed by the 4.01K family fun run/walk at 8:10a.m.

The community came out and cheered on runners at the start and finish as well as seven course activation points along the course. Temperatures were in the upper thirties with a light breeze.

Organizers say over 125 volunteers helped at registration, handed out water, Gatorade, nutrition at aid stations, and served as course monitors. “The volunteers did an amazing job. We received many great complements from runners on how smoothly the race went” said Co-Race Director Daniel Craig. Runners enjoyed great post-race food including burgers from Cozy Inn and there were lots of fun photo opportunities. Cash Hollistah and Hannah Holt did the race announcing and The Blades provided post-race music.

Kory Cool from Manhattan, Kansas was the winner of the men’s marathon in a time of 2:38:39 while Christina Marin from Norwood Massachusetts won the women’s race in 3:17:35. In the half marathon multiple time Olympic Trials Qualifier Joe Moore won in a time of 1:10:30 and Tamra Thompson from won the women’s race in 1:32:21. The marathon relay team winner was the Salina Running Club and the half marathon team relay winner was 3 Eagles from Silver Lake, Kansas. Liam Young from Salina won the men’s 4.01K in 13:04 and Regan Duran from Salina won the women’s 4.01K in 16:00.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon planning committee appreciates the support they received from the City of Salina in developing a fun and scenic course. They want to say a special thank you to Sgt. Chad McCary and Brent Buchwald who helped develop a fun and scenic course that highlighted the beauty of Salina and JoVonna Rutherford who helped us work through the process of getting approval on the Special Event Permit.

Over 40 organizations provided sponsorships and support which will allow 100% of the race entry fees to go to the Salina Family YMCA, Kansas Youth Sports, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and USD 305 School Marathon.

The Salina Chamber of Commerce will be doing an economic impact study on the Salina Crossroads Marathon and that information will be released in the next couple of weeks along with the funds raised for local youth sports in Saline County.

Organizers also want to thank our local media who have been amazing partners in helping get the word out. “We had an amazing event this year and we are looking forward to continuing to grow the Salina Crossroads Marathon into one of the premier running events in Kansas” said Craig.”

VIDEO:

Salina Crossroads Marathon Opening