VIDEO: Riding For a “Spark of Love”

That roar north of Salina Sunday afternoon wasn’t thunder. It was the roar of over a hundred motorcycles zooming across Ottawa County delivering toys. It was the 2018 Spark of Love Toy Run.

Organizers tell KSAL News this was the seventh year of the event, which is hosted by the Fire & Iron Station 27 Firefighters Motorcycle Club. The group is part of an international motorcycle club made up of firefighters and paramedics. Each group, or station, puts on benefits each year to support their local communities.

The ride started in Bennington and ended in Minneapolis. There were 106 bikes in attendance, plus a few cars.

Each participant brought along a new toy, a stuffed animal, or gift card. The goal was very simple, to go on a little ride and make a big difference, providing toys for children of Ottawa County that otherwise might not get much for Christmas this year.

The toys will be donated to the Ottawa County Ministerial Alliance to be dispersed through the Open Hearts Christmas Store.

The group will also host a toy run in Lincoln County for kids there, along with an annual cancer benefit “Ride for Hope.”