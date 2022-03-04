Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 46 °

BREAKING NEWS

VIDEO: Radio Stations Raise Nearly $85K to Fight Cancer

Todd PittengerMarch 4, 2022

Two Salina radio stations raised nearly $85,000  to help in the fight against childhood cancer.

Meridian Media Radio Stations Y 93.7 and FM 104.9 on Friday concluded a two-day radiothon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Listeners from all over Kansas opened up their hearts, and their wallets, to help in the effort.

After all was said and done, the stations collected $84,769. .

All money collected during the radiothon will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

 

_ _ _

St. Jude Online

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Vikings fall in Substate

The Riley County Falcons took care of the Vikings at Minneapolis as they took the lead in the openin...

March 4, 2022 Comments

VIDEO: Radio Stations Raise Nearly ...

Top News

March 4, 2022

Men’s Basketball reaches NAIA...

Sports News

March 4, 2022

Kansas Republicans Push Measure to ...

Kansas News

March 4, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Republicans Push M...
March 4, 2022Comments
Teens Steal Vehicle, End ...
March 4, 2022Comments
Dirt Bike and ATV Stolen ...
March 4, 2022Comments
Successful First Day of R...
March 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices