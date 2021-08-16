Salina, KS

VIDEO: Pooches Plunge at Kenwood Cove

Todd PittengerAugust 16, 2021

Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park went to the dogs Monday evening.

After closing for the season on Sunday, the water park opened Monday evening for one final swim, the annual “Pooch Plunge”.

The event proved popular. A large crowd of people enjoyed the last swim of the summer on a hot late-summer evening with their best friend, their dog.

Only owners and their dogs were allowed in the water. They were able to swim in the wave pool and lazy river areas.

The popular “Pooch Plunge” event has become the final event of the year at the water park. This is the 11th year for the event.

Kenwood Cove is now closed for the season. It will open again on Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

