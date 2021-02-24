Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 27 °

VIDEO: Phase 2 Vaccination Focus Continues

Todd PittengerFebruary 24, 2021

There is not much change in the Saline County COVID-19 vaccination effort. Local health officials continue to focus on administering vaccinations strictly to those who make up the Phase 2 group as defined by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, with senior citizens still remaining the priority Phase 2 population.

The Phase 2 populations currently being scheduled for their vaccinations include:

  • K-12 Teachers and Staff
  • Childcare Workers,
  • First Responders
  • City and County Critical Infrastructure Workers

Officials say if you received your first vaccine through an organization other than the Health Department or Salina Family Healthcare Center, please contact that organization for your second dose.

You can track KDHE’s weekly vaccination allocation to each county on the KansasVaccine.gov data page.

Those without access to the internet can register via phone or by visiting the Salina Senior Services Center.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Public Transportation Youth Program...

Salina-based public transportation is expanding its youth rider program. According to OCCK Transp...

February 24, 2021 Comments

VIDEO: Phase 2 Vaccination Focus Co...

COVID-19 Top News

February 24, 2021

Utility Bill Concerns Addressed

Kansas News

February 24, 2021

South Cougars Swept at Maize

Sports News

February 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Public Transportation You...
February 24, 2021Comments
Utility Bill Concerns Add...
February 24, 2021Comments
SPL Books, Movies, At You...
February 23, 2021Comments
KS Man Arrested in Connec...
February 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices