VIDEO: Phase 2 Vaccination Focus Continues

There is not much change in the Saline County COVID-19 vaccination effort. Local health officials continue to focus on administering vaccinations strictly to those who make up the Phase 2 group as defined by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, with senior citizens still remaining the priority Phase 2 population.

The Phase 2 populations currently being scheduled for their vaccinations include:

K-12 Teachers and Staff

Childcare Workers,

First Responders

City and County Critical Infrastructure Workers

Officials say if you received your first vaccine through an organization other than the Health Department or Salina Family Healthcare Center, please contact that organization for your second dose.

You can track KDHE’s weekly vaccination allocation to each county on the KansasVaccine.gov data page.

Those without access to the internet can register via phone or by visiting the Salina Senior Services Center.