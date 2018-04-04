VIDEO: Petco Donations Help Power Animal Shelter

The Salina Animal Shelter is putting to good use a recent $175,000 donation from the Petco Foundation.

Salina Animal Shelter Animal Services Manager Vanessa Cowie joined Rocking M Media/KSAL News Director Todd Pittenger for a chat on Salina Media Connection’s “Your City in Action”. The Salina public affairs program is produced by Dean Klenda, hosted by Pittenger, and broadcast periodically on the television station.

According to Cowie, this is the fourth grant the Petco Foundation has awarded her agency, totaling $350,000 in financial support. Funds have been used to assist with the following projects:

Converting a freezer room into a post-operative recovery room

Replacing a HVAC unit for the cat room

Staff training

Repairing and resurfacing floors

Upgrading dog kennels

Replacing a vehicle

Upgrading the Cat Adoption Room

Purchasing surgical equipment

This current grant will be used primarily for capital contributions to the facility to maximize the lifesaving impact of the division.

The Salina Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization, and a division of Salina’s Parks and Recreation Department. The organization provides animal control, adoption services and wildlife management. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, meaning that over 90 percent of the animals it receives are saved.