VIDEO: Officer Shot in Manhattan

A Manhattan Police Officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call early Friday afternoon.

According to the Riley County Police Department, during the noon hour officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, there was an active shooter situation. One officer received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional officers responded to the scene for a barricaded subject. They were eventually able to convince the subject to surrender peacefully.