VIDEO: Officer Shot in Manhattan

A Manhattan Police Officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call early Friday afternoon.
According to the Riley County Police Department, during the noon hour officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, there was an active shooter situation. One officer received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Additional officers responded to the scene for a barricaded subject. They were eventually able to convince the subject to surrender peacefully.
UPDATE on officer-involved shooting from RCPD Director Brad Schoen.
Posted by RileyCountyPD on Friday, January 5, 2018
COMMENTS