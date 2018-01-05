Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 30 ° | Lo: 13 °

VIDEO: Officer Shot in Manhattan

Todd PittengerJanuary 5, 2018

A Manhattan Police Officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call early Friday afternoon.

According to the Riley County Police Department, during the noon hour officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, there was an active shooter situation. One officer received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional officers responded to the scene for a barricaded subject. They were eventually able to convince the subject to surrender peacefully.

 

UPDATE on officer-involved shooting from RCPD Director Brad Schoen.

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Friday, January 5, 2018

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Overnight Drive-By Shooting in Manhattan

December 20, 2017 6:06 am

UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Aggieville Gun ...

December 18, 2017 6:29 am

Manhattan Hate Crime Case Dropped

November 6, 2017 3:15 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Parole Office Moving

The state parole office in Salina is moving. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, they...

January 5, 2018 Comments

VIDEO: Officer Shot in Manhattan

Top News

January 5, 2018

Double Murder in NW Kansas

Kansas News

January 5, 2018

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Sports News

January 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Double Murder in NW Kansa...
January 5, 2018Comments
Man Accused In “Swa...
January 5, 2018Comments
Pair of Fake $50’s
January 5, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 1-5...
January 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018