VIDEO: New Mayor, New Commissioners

There’s a new year, a new mayor, and new faces on the Salina City Commission. Salina has a new mayor, Dr. Trent Davis, and two new City Commissioners, Greg Lenkiewicz and Bill Longbine.

As part of the Salina City Commission’s annual reorganization Monday commissioner Davis was selected by his peers to be mayor for the next year. This is his second term as Mayor, previously serving as Mayor from 2019 to 2020.

Davis thanked his fellow commissioners, and his 98 year old mother who was watching via Zoom. He spoke about progress in Salina, saying though it seems to happen very slow at times, good things are happening. He stressed that the commission is much more than any single commissioner, saying what this commission accomplishes together will be remembered more than what any single commissioner might do.

Davis takes the gavel as mayor from Melissa Rose Hodges, who was at her final meeting. After serving on the commission for five years she did not run for reelection this past November.

Commissioner Karl Ryan was selected acting mayor, or vice mayor, and will act as mayor when Dr. Davis is unavailable.

Along with a new mayor being sworn in, two new commissioners were also sworn in. Lenkiewicz and Longbine were both sworn in to new four year terms, while commissioner Mike Hoppock was sworn in to a new two year term.

The new Salina City Commission now is made up of Mayor Davis, along with commissioners Hoppock, Lenkiewicz, Longbine, and vice mayor Ryan.