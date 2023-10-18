VIDEO: Move That House!

It wasn’t something you see everyday. A large house, on a large flatbed trailer, with a police escort slowly making its way down one of the busiest streets in Salina.

The 1940s bungalow-style home was donated by Trinity Lutheran Church to the Community Housing Development Corporation of Central Kansas. It was moved Wednesday afternoon from 728 S. 9th Street to a new location at 746 Choctaw Avenue.

The house traveled North on 9th Street, turned West onto Crawford to Cherokee, then traveled on Cherokee South to its new location on Choctaw.

The organization tells KSAL News they have been planning for this move, which was a little over a mile, for about six weeks. It was not a simple project, with the house standing a little over 19 feet tall. Along the way stoplights and powerlines had to be moved, and police provided traffic control.

Multiple organizations worked together including the City of Salina, Salina Police, and several utility companies to make the move happen.

The Community Housing Development Corporation of Central Kansas is a non-profit organization which provides quality housing in an affordable manner to low-moderate income people. Their work is aimed at providing a quality housing product in an approach to solving some of our society’s biggest housing challenges. They make sure our partners are empowered by creating opportunities for individuals and communities.

The organization will begin renovations at 746 Choctaw Avenue and have a beautiful, quality home available for a low-moderate income family.

