VIDEO: Meteor Streaks Across Midwest Sky

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerNovember 13, 2019

NASA experts are weighing in on a meteor spotted streaking across the Midwest sky.

The NASA Meteoroid Environments Office in Huntsville, Alabama says the bright light Monday night was a basketball-size hunk of rock that broke off an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter before entering Earth’s atmosphere as a meteor. The meteor was accompanied by a loud sonic boom.

Videos of the event were posted on social media.

The American Meteor Society says they have received over 120 reports so far. The bright fireball was mainly seen from Missouri but there were also reports of sightings in Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

 

 

