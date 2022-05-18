VIDEO: Medallion Quest Begins

The search is on. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is underway.

The first clue was unveiled Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 on the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum. It is:

Consider the plot.

Now, beginning Thursday, two different Festival Medallion Quest clues will be provided each day, at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, designed by an artist to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.

The Festival Medallion Quest 2022 prize package includes:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area, during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 9 th

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

There is no cost to participate in the Festival Medallion Quest. Participants must be 18 years of age to claim any prize. See complete Medallion Quest rules at festivalmedallionquest.com.