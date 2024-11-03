VIDEO: Marathon a Soggy Success

Thousands of runners from all 50 states and 7 countries laced up their shoes, put on their rain gear, and took over the streets of Salina on Saturday, making the third Salina Crossroad Marathon a soggy success.

With over 5,200 runners registered, the event in just its third year has ballooned into the largest marathon in Kansas.

The event kicked off at 7:50 with the national anthem. The marathon, half marathon, and team relays got underway at 8:00a.m. followed by a 5K run at 8:10.

Though a steady rain fell throughout the entire event, the community came out and cheered on runners at the start and finish as well as at multiple locations along the way. The temperature was steady in the 50s, but a light to moderate rain steadily came down the entire morning. Upwards of a half inch of rain fell.

Several hundred volunteers helped at registration, handed out water, Gatorade, nutrition at aid stations, and served as course monitors.

Hosea Kiptoo from York, Nebraska won the men’s marathon with a time of 2:39:20 while Katie Smith from Webb City, Missouri, won the women’s marathon with a time of 3:05:29. In the half marathon the top men’s finisher was Bryce Merriman from Wichita with a time of 1:11:16 while Kayla Straub from Newton was the top women’s finisher with a time of 1:35:12. The top finisher of the 5K run was Nolan Beavers from Belleville with a time of 21:01. Mallory Rettenmeier from Lubbock, Texas, won the women’s 5K run with a time of 22:30.

