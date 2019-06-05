Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 66 °

VIDEO: Lion Pride Arrives at Zoo

Todd PittengerJune 5, 2019

The lion will sleep tonight…at Rolling Hills Zoo. A new lion pride arrived Wednesday morning.

The pride includes 9-year-old male Sahar and 5-year-old female littermates Kamali and Zalika. The trio of African lions moved to their new home in Salina from the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

Rolling Hills Zoo General Curator Brenda Gunder told KSAL News the arrival was much anticipated.

 

 

The pride was placed in the Lion Exhibit at  Rolling Hills Wednesday morning.  They are not immediately available for the public to see. Gunder says they are getting acclimated with their new home and new keepers.

 

 

Gunder says they are fortunate to get three animals which are already a cohesive unit. If things go smoothly they could be on public display in as soon as 10 days.

 

 

As littermates, Kamali and Zalika were born on September 7, 2013 at the Oregon Zoo.  They arrived at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chigaco in April 2015, at which time they were also introduced to Sahar. They were moved in preparation for Lincoln Park Zoo’s building renovation of their iconic Kovler Lion House which originally opened in 1912, and is a historical landmark and the last project of The Pride of Chicago at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Rolling Hills Zoo has been without any African lions in its family since back in March, when their lone remaining lion Motomba had to be humanely euthanized due to complications from a long term illness.

 

A new pride of lions has arrived at Rolling Hills Zoo. Sahar, Kamali, and Zalika arrived this morning from the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Welcome to Kansas!

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Wednesday, June 5, 2019

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Bizarre Behavior Puts a Salina Woma...

Bizarre behavior lands a Salina woman in county jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KS...

June 5, 2019 Comments

VIDEO: Lion Pride Arrives at Zoo

Top News

June 5, 2019

Salina Based St. Francis to Help in...

Kansas News

June 5, 2019

Airport Receives Federal Grants

Kansas News

June 5, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Based St. Francis ...
June 5, 2019Comments
Airport Receives Federal ...
June 5, 2019Comments
Commemorating D-Day and E...
June 5, 2019Comments
Fort Riley to Commemorate...
June 5, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH