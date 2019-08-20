Salina, KS

VIDEO: Kenwood Cove Lets The Dogs Out

Todd PittengerAugust 20, 2019

Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park went to the dogs Monday evening.

After closing for the season on Sunday, the water park opened Monday evening for one final swim, the annual “Pooch Plunge”.

The event proved popular. A large crowd of people enjoyed the last swim of the summer on a hot late-summer evening with their best friend, their dog.

Only owners and their dogs were allowed in the water. They were able to swim in the wave pool and lazy river areas.

The popular “Pooch Plunge” event has become the final event of the year at the water park. This is the 10th year in a row for the event.

Kenwood Cove is now closed for the season. It will open again on Memorial Day Weekend 2020.

 

Last swim of the summer. The Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park – City of Salina Pooch Plunge is going on until 8 this evening.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Monday, August 19, 2019

