VIDEO: Hundreds in Salina Peacefully Protest

Hundreds of people gathered in Salina early Sunday afternoon to have their voices heard as they peacefully protested and marched.

The group of around 350 people stretched the length of several city blocks as they marched a loop of a little over two miles.

The protest started at The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe. The marchers paraded on the sidewalk north on Santa Fe, circled the Saline County Courthouse, the Saline County Law Enforcement Center, and the Saline County Jail, before marching back to The Temple parking lot.

Salinan Miranda Bachman planned the “No Justice No Peace” protest. Bachman, who has never done anything like this before, told KSAL News recent events, including the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and George Floyd in Minneapolis, compelled her to take action.

Bachman says the turnout of hundreds of people was overwhelming. Along with the size of the crowd, she was pleased with the diversity of it.

The protest in Salina, unlike other communities across the country, was peaceful. Those who participated carried signs, chanted, and cheered. Organizers took precautions, handing out face masks to anyone who wanted them and providing water to whoever needed it. Ahmaud Arbery who was unarmed, was shot and killed in a Georgia suburb by several men who were trying to stop him because they thought he might be connected to a burglary. George Floyd died earlier after a police officer held his knee on his neck for about nine minutes while Floyd was in handcuffs and down on the ground. The protest in Salina ended with nine minutes of silence in memory of George Floyd, and with a prayer.

