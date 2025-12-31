VIDEO: Happy Noon Year!

Hundreds of revelers in Salina got an early start on 2026 Wednesday. A crowd, consisting mainly of children and families, gathered at the Salina Fieldhouse to celebrate the fun, free, “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

The annual Salina Parks and Recreation “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration, which began in 2014, has turned into a Salina tradition.

“Noon Year’s Eve” featured music, craft activities, bouncy houses, face painting and a selfie station.

The highlight was a milk and cookie toast, prior to 3,000 balloons dropping from the rafters. There were several hundred people gathered when the balloons dropped at noon.

This year’s “Noon Year’s Eve” event was held at the Salina Fieldhouse for the second time.