Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 71 °

VIDEO: Going Yard in Downtown Salina

Todd PittengerJune 9, 2021

A first-of-its kind baseball facility celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening.

The Yard, located at 138 S 4th Street, is open 7 days a week. It is a complete indoor/outdoor baseball & softball training facility including:

  • 5 batting cages
  • 5 pitching lanes
  • A college size, covered infield
  • HitTrax technology
  • A pro shop offering 20% off all Rawlings gear every day

According to the organization, membership at The Yard has its perks, including the exclusive opportunity to reserve unlimited daily batting cages & bullpens, discounts on all services, keyless entry & early access to all camps.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Going Yard in Downtown Salin...

A first-of-its kind baseball facility celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Salina Wednesday even...

June 9, 2021 Comments

Zoo Mourns Loss of Rhino

Top News

June 9, 2021

75th Anniversary Abilene Rodeo Pop ...

Kansas News

June 9, 2021

4 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Kansas News

June 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

75th Anniversary Abilene ...
June 9, 2021Comments
4 New COVID Cases, 1 New ...
June 9, 2021Comments
Railroad Repair Equipment...
June 9, 2021Comments
Rifle Stolen from Salina ...
June 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices