VIDEO: Going Yard in Downtown Salina

A first-of-its kind baseball facility celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening.

The Yard, located at 138 S 4th Street, is open 7 days a week. It is a complete indoor/outdoor baseball & softball training facility including:

5 batting cages

5 pitching lanes

A college size, covered infield

HitTrax technology

A pro shop offering 20% off all Rawlings gear every day

According to the organization, membership at The Yard has its perks, including the exclusive opportunity to reserve unlimited daily batting cages & bullpens, discounts on all services, keyless entry & early access to all camps.