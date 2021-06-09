VIDEO: Going Yard in Downtown Salina

A first-of-its kind baseball facility celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening.
The Yard, located at 138 S 4th Street, is open 7 days a week. It is a complete indoor/outdoor baseball & softball training facility including:
- 5 batting cages
- 5 pitching lanes
- A college size, covered infield
- HitTrax technology
- A pro shop offering 20% off all Rawlings gear every day
According to the organization, membership at The Yard has its perks, including the exclusive opportunity to reserve unlimited daily batting cages & bullpens, discounts on all services, keyless entry & early access to all camps.