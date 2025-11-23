VIDEO: Giving Away Groceries and Goodwill

Hundreds of volunteers were up bright and early Saturday morning, ready to giveaway 800 carloads of free groceries. There was a massive line of vehicles as the Ark Church Salina hosted its 8th annual grocery giveaway.

A large crowd of vehicles were gathered, some of which had been waiting for hours, when the giveaway began. The first vehicle lined up the day before, at 2:30 Friday afternoon. By 7:30 Saturday morning nearly 500 vehicles were in line.

The giveaway was a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities received free groceries. They were not asked for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.

Vehicles through the line will receive a substantial amount of food including things like:

Large bags of chicken tenders

Chips

Pizzas

Potatoes

Corn

Bread

Large peanut butter and jelly

Ground beef

Cereal

Other Assorted Food Items

The church says the goal is to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.