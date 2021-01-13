Salina, KS

VIDEO: Game Warden Rescues Tangled Deer

Todd Pittenger / Metro Source NewsJanuary 13, 2021

A Kansas game warden is being praised for helping wildlife in an unfortunate situation.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism it happened late last week.

The agency says last Thursday around 2:30 PM, a bow hunter in Jackson County spotted two whitetail deer that appeared to be struggling to free themselves with antlers locked, and notified a game warden about their unfortunate entanglement.

Two Game Wardens immediately responded; the first warden on scene was unable to spot the deer from the road so he contacted the landowner, informing him of the incident, then began searching for them. Shortly after the second warden arrived and began searching, they located them.

At the time, the wardens didn’t know how long the bucks had been struggling to free themselves, but quickly observed that the deer had enough energy and wariness remaining, to make approaching them difficult and potentially dangerous. However, the wardens were determined to do their best to save them from an excruciating death.

Warden Jeff Clouser took aim and shot an antler off one of the deer. The shot broke the antler and allowed the bucks to be free again. Neither of the animals were hurt.

 

The Game Wardens would like to thank the bow hunter who reported it and cooperating landowners for their help in preventing that from happening

 

_ _ _

Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks, and Tourism Photo and Video

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

