A “Christmas Fantasy” variety show will be presented in Salina Friday night.

The holiday show, held at the Central Mall, is presented by the National Federation of the Blind of Kansas, and Shay Productions. They tell KSAL News it will be an “exciting stage production with a fairy princess, stunning circus acts, amazing magician, and a hilarious clown”.

There is no charge for the variety show, which is for all ages. It begins at 6:00 Friday evening at the Central Mall in Salina.