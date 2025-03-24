VIDEO: First Time For Everything

For the first time in 75 years of creating realistic horse models, Breyer Horses takes a stop in the Midwest.

“BreyerMidwest” has a nice kick to it and that name was birthed in the heart of Kansas. For the 2025 Equifest of Kansas, Breyer Horses derived the name of BreyerMidwest in Salina this past weekend.

Based out of New Jersey, Breyer Horses has been creating realistic, breed accurate and authentic hand painted horse models since 1950.

Director of Events Jamie Potkalesky tells KSAL News, Equifest attendees were able to participate in workshops and painting sessions set up by the BreyerMidwest staff. People also had the chance to create their own Breyer horse model and take it home without charge.

Jamie reflected on her experience representing BreyerMidwest at Equifest in Salina.

“The town has been amazing and everyone has been very welcoming. Kenwood Hall was a great venue and the show has been wonderful to work with” said Potkalesky.

BreyerMidwest, is the name of the Breyer-sponsored horse model event that occurred at the 2025 Equifest of Kansas on March 21st-March 23rd.

Breyer Horses travels across the country each year to different equine expos. Their next stop will be at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY for “Breyer Fest 2025,” on July 11th-13th.

To visit the Breyer Horses website, go to https://www.breyerhorses.com/?srsltid=AfmBOopjD63ULTkMkZIf7UxkfG6asTYEl_L2Ag6U3LY-kNRkZak1Bxlu