VIDEO: Firefighters Free Men Trapped in Trench

Salina Firefighters Friday evening rescued two workers from a private plumbing company who became trapped when a trench they were working in collapsed around them.

The incident happened at around 4:45 on Edwards Street near the entrance of the Salina South High School east parking lot.

Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar told KSAL News at the scene the two men were working on an underground waterline when the trench collapsed. Both were trapped.

One of the men was not trapped too significantly and was freed in about 20 minutes. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

It took an hour and 45 minutes of “extensive extrication” to free the second man. He did not have any apparent injuries, but as a precaution was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Chief Sneidar says he is grateful to the multiple agencies who responded to the incident, offering help in the form of man power and heavy equipment,