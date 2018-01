No one was hurt when a fire destroyed a rural Saline County home Sunday afternoon.

Saline County Rural Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded to the fire in the 800 block of North Fairchilds Road.

The resident of the home, Dan D’Albini, was not home when the fire started.

The home, and its contents, are a total loss. There were no injuries and D’Albini’s pets survived the fire.

Authorities were working to determine a cause of the fire.