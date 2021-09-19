VIDEO: “Fight the Good Fight”

A group of dedicated volunteers were on a mission Saturday evening in Salina to raise money in the fight against cancer. The “Re-Lei for a Cure” event was be held at the Central Mall.

“Re-Lei for a Cure” was a community event to benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Saline County. The event is an annual walk to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer.

“Re-Lei for a Cure” activities included:

Cancer survivors receiving a free survivor t-shirt

Moving speakers

50/50 Raffle

Silent Auction

Prior to a special luminary ceremony to honor or remember a loved one, Terry Ferguson playing bagpipes led cancer survivors on a march. After parading a lap around the mall the survivors were joined by caregivers and loved ones for a second lap.

There were a couple of different speakers, including Dr. Jeffrey Geitz from the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, Meridian Media News Director Todd Pittenger, and cancer survivor Mindy Burns.

Dr. Geitz talked about advances in cancer research over the last several years which have increased the number of survivors, mentioning specific cancers and specific numbers of people who are now surviving who maybe would not have just a few years ago. He said events this research, and subsequent treatments, are made possible through fund raising events like this.

Pittenger spoke about his ongoing personal battle with cancer. He is battling Ocular Melanoma, a rare cancer. He urged everyone to “keep fighting the good fight” against cancer.

Cancer survivor Mindy Burns also spoke, telling her story of her personals battle with cancer.

“Re-Lei for a Cure” was part of a nationwide annual series of walk-type cancer fund raising events. Volunteers come together every year at more than 2,500 Relay events like this around the country to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers.