Tai Chi in the Park

A gathering in Salina’s Oakdale Park on Saturday will be part of a worldwide event. On the last Saturday of April people from all over the world celebrate the martial art of Tai Chi.

Susan Buddy of Salina is a certified Tai Chi instructor, and is inviting the public to join her to learn a little more about Tai Chi.

Susan tells KSAL New Tai Chi is a martial art, which has been modified into an exercise activity which anyone can participate in. Tai Chi consists of slow, steady, continuous movements.

World Tai Chi Day is held each year in over 80 nations on the last Saturday of April each year at 10 am local time all over the world. It begins with mass Tai Chi events in the earliest time zones of New Zealand, and then spreads as the world turns, 10 am local time worldwide, ending with final events in Hawaii.

Everyone is welcome to attend the gathering and participate in Salina. Susan says it will be an exhibition of health and well being. It will begin at 10:00 in the morning in Oakdale Park, and last for about an hour. There is no cost to participate.

Photo by Katee Lue on Unsplash